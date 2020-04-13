Howland Capital Management LLC Sells 1,445 Shares of American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK)

Howland Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 127,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,445 shares during the period. American Water Works comprises 1.4% of Howland Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $15,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the third quarter valued at approximately $626,000. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,609,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in American Water Works by 1.7% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 84,631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,514,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in American Water Works by 3.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,374,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,164,635,000 after buying an additional 271,977 shares during the period. Finally, SWS Partners acquired a new position in American Water Works in the third quarter valued at approximately $423,000. 86.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $128.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “buy” rating on shares of American Water Works in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of American Water Works from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $128.00 target price on shares of American Water Works in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of American Water Works from $148.00 to $127.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.57.

Shares of AWK traded down $4.51 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $127.24. The stock had a trading volume of 764,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,416,719. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.81. American Water Works Company Inc has a one year low of $92.00 and a one year high of $141.70. The firm has a market cap of $23.20 billion, a PE ratio of 37.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73. The company had revenue of $902.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $928.56 million. American Water Works had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Water Works Company Inc will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other American Water Works news, SVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 5,048 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.70, for a total value of $644,629.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,345,574.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael A. Sgro sold 9,502 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.69, for a total transaction of $1,308,330.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,461,166.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,750 shares of company stock valued at $2,806,948. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

