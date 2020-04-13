Howland Capital Management LLC Sells 1,344 Shares of Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI)

Howland Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,344 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mercadolibre were worth $9,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Truewealth LLC increased its holdings in Mercadolibre by 1,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Mercadolibre by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. increased its holdings in Mercadolibre by 127.9% during the 1st quarter. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. now owns 263,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,484,000 after acquiring an additional 147,758 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in Mercadolibre during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,331,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Mercadolibre by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the period. 80.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Mercadolibre stock traded up $9.72 during trading on Monday, hitting $543.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 401,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 697,879. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $554.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $581.43. The company has a market capitalization of $26.51 billion, a PE ratio of -149.59 and a beta of 1.59. Mercadolibre Inc has a 52 week low of $422.22 and a 52 week high of $756.48.

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.56). The business had revenue of $674.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $666.97 million. Mercadolibre had a negative return on equity of 3.50% and a negative net margin of 7.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 57.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Mercadolibre Inc will post -1.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MELI. ValuEngine raised shares of Mercadolibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Mercadolibre from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $720.00 price target on shares of Mercadolibre in a report on Sunday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $710.00 price target on shares of Mercadolibre in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities raised shares of Mercadolibre from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $699.00.

In other news, Director Meyer Malka acquired 5,870 shares of Mercadolibre stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $522.22 per share, for a total transaction of $3,065,431.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

