Howland Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB)

Howland Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 169,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. Chubb accounts for about 1.7% of Howland Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $18,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Chubb by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Ballast Inc. grew its position in shares of Chubb by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 2,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Monte Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Chubb by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 4,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Chubb by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Chubb by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. 88.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CB traded down $2.66 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $119.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,388,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,447,573. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.60. The stock has a market cap of $55.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.84. Chubb Ltd has a 52 week low of $87.35 and a 52 week high of $167.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 8.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Chubb Ltd will post 10.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 19th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.67%.

In related news, CAO Paul Bennett Medini sold 3,982 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.41, for a total value of $650,698.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Theodore Shasta acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $99.74 per share, for a total transaction of $199,480.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 16,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,633,242.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CB shares. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $182.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $178.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $168.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Chubb from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $145.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.07.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

