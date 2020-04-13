Howland Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,000 Shares of Yandex NV (NASDAQ:YNDX)

Howland Capital Management LLC grew its position in Yandex NV (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 252,200 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of Yandex worth $8,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truewealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yandex in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in shares of Yandex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Yandex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Yandex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yandex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

YNDX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Yandex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Yandex from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Tigress Financial started coverage on shares of Yandex in a research report on Friday, January 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Yandex from $59.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Saturday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.72.

YNDX traded up $0.56 on Monday, hitting $36.70. 2,804,786 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,266,397. Yandex NV has a fifty-two week low of $27.93 and a fifty-two week high of $48.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.02. The stock has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.78.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The information services provider reported $16.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $15.67. Yandex had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The company had revenue of $51.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $20.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Yandex NV will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

Yandex N.V., an Internet and technology company, operates an Internet search engine in Russia and internationally. The company offers search, location-based, personalized, and mobile services that enable users to find information, and communicate and connect over the Internet from desktops and mobile devices.

