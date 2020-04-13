Howland Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

Howland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 194,794 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 2,305 shares during the quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $8,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 7,031 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 65,529 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,864,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 12,839 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Means Investment CO. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 52,460 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,854,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 5,461 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. 59.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen lowered their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.13.

Shares of NASDAQ WBA traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $44.11. 4,411,423 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,391,459. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.80. The stock has a market cap of $38.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.71. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a one year low of $39.40 and a one year high of $64.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.06. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 21.26%. The firm had revenue of $35.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

