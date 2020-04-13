Howland Capital Management LLC Has $7.26 Million Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Howland Capital Management LLC raised its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 23.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,155 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,334 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $7,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,342 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,190,000 after purchasing an additional 4,017 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 205,651 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $24,390,000 after acquiring an additional 5,866 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 59,649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,074,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 133,972 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,889,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. 66.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CVX traded up $0.60 during trading on Monday, hitting $84.91. 13,779,114 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,116,591. The business’s fifty day moving average is $83.21 and its 200 day moving average is $108.26. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.60 and a fifty-two week high of $127.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.23 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. Chevron had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The company had revenue of $36.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on CVX. ValuEngine cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet cut Chevron from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $137.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Chevron from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.15.

In other news, Director John Frank acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $96.59 per share, for a total transaction of $96,590.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $493,961.26. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

