Howland Capital Management LLC Has $30.53 Million Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Howland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,012 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. IDEXX Laboratories makes up 2.7% of Howland Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Howland Capital Management LLC owned about 0.15% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $30,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 78.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $79,000. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 113,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,525,000 after acquiring an additional 2,045 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $247,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. 87.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 39,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.62, for a total value of $11,493,167.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 847,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $248,984,768.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on IDXX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $290.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.86.

NASDAQ:IDXX traded down $4.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $254.39. 402,734 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 707,430. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $241.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $262.65. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $168.65 and a one year high of $296.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31. The firm has a market cap of $22.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.13 and a beta of 0.76.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $605.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $600.60 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 283.27% and a net margin of 17.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 12th that permits the company to buyback 5,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

