Howland Capital Management LLC Has $2.80 Million Stock Holdings in EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG)

Howland Capital Management LLC cut its position in EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 23.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 77,891 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 23,940 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $2,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EOG. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 1.0% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 555,511 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $41,230,000 after acquiring an additional 5,568 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,857 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in EOG Resources by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 43,336 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,216,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,825,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,396,000. Institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $78.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $49.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $110.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $118.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.13.

EOG traded down $1.53 during trading on Monday, reaching $43.29. 5,647,523 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,516,479. EOG Resources Inc has a one year low of $27.00 and a one year high of $107.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.09 billion, a PE ratio of 9.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.85.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The energy exploration company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 15.74% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that EOG Resources Inc will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is presently 23.09%.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.