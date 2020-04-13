Howland Capital Management LLC Has $19.59 Million Stock Position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Howland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 20.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 202,821 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,463 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney makes up approximately 1.8% of Howland Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $19,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,553,147 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $9,715,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431,054 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,971,783 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,748,495,000 after purchasing an additional 548,830 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $2,572,048,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,269,782 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,196,059,000 after buying an additional 100,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,256,280 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,049,476,000 after buying an additional 135,845 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Shares of DIS traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $103.50. The stock had a trading volume of 17,290,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,196,277. Walt Disney Co has a 12 month low of $79.07 and a 12 month high of $153.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $183.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53, a P/E/G ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.10.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 13.81%. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $153.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.91.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

Recommended Story: What are gap-up stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.