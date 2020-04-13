Howland Capital Management LLC Has $19.38 Million Holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM)

Howland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) by 89.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 487,162 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 230,578 shares during the quarter. Agnico Eagle Mines makes up about 1.7% of Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Howland Capital Management LLC owned about 0.20% of Agnico Eagle Mines worth $19,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the third quarter worth $3,057,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 19.1% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 6,380 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 21.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,400 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the third quarter worth about $709,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 3.5% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 101,585 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,441,000 after acquiring an additional 3,412 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on AEM shares. Cfra decreased their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $99.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.43.

AEM traded up $2.71 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $51.70. The stock had a trading volume of 2,204,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,355,213. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a PE ratio of 26.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 44.22 and a beta of 0.23. Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd has a 1 year low of $31.00 and a 1 year high of $64.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.08.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The mining company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $753.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $757.48 million. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 4.81% and a net margin of 18.97%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s revenue was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This is a boost from Agnico Eagle Mines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is 82.47%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

Recommended Story: Investing in Growth Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.