Howland Capital Management LLC Has $18.20 Million Stake in CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX)

Howland Capital Management LLC cut its position in CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 338,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,068 shares during the period. CarMax accounts for about 1.6% of Howland Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $18,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CarMax in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CarMax during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CarMax during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CarMax by 114.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CarMax during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Thomas W. Reedy, Jr. sold 29,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.87, for a total value of $2,862,508.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,096,933.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of CarMax from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of CarMax from $100.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of CarMax from $90.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of CarMax from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of CarMax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. CarMax presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.61.

KMX traded down $3.90 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $62.60. 1,914,924 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,863,500. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.91. CarMax, Inc has a 1 year low of $37.59 and a 1 year high of $103.18.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 2nd. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 24.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that CarMax, Inc will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

