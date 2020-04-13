Howland Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Howland Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 22.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 152,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 43,198 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $9,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 69.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Paychex alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Paychex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Paychex from $82.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Paychex from $87.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Paychex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $87.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX traded down $2.39 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $64.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,982,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,669,348. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $70.27 and a 200-day moving average of $81.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.90, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.87 and a 12-month high of $90.54.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 25th. The business services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. Paychex had a net margin of 26.98% and a return on equity of 41.68%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. Paychex’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Laurie L. Zaucha sold 19,579 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.72, for a total value of $1,756,627.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 48,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,314,275.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Tom Bonadio bought 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $60.59 per share, for a total transaction of $99,973.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $918,362.63. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Further Reading: Price-Sales Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.