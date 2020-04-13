Howland Capital Management LLC Buys 3,352 Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Howland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 164,564 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,352 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC owned 0.10% of First Republic Bank worth $13,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in First Republic Bank by 1.3% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 80,234 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 2.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,563,764 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $924,816,000 after acquiring an additional 233,424 shares in the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in First Republic Bank in the third quarter valued at $1,712,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 14,254 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after buying an additional 2,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 143,842 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,910,000 after buying an additional 5,690 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:FRC traded down $6.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $93.41. 1,172,480 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,529,433. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $93.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.96. The firm has a market cap of $16.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.96, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. First Republic Bank has a 52 week low of $70.06 and a 52 week high of $122.34.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The bank reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.12. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 22.38%. The company had revenue of $877.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $876.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays cut shares of First Republic Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $119.00 price target on shares of First Republic Bank in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upgraded shares of First Republic Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. TheStreet cut shares of First Republic Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $121.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Republic Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.13.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

