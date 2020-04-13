Howland Capital Management LLC Buys 16,506 Shares of UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI)

Howland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 598,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,506 shares during the quarter. UGI accounts for approximately 1.4% of Howland Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Howland Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.29% of UGI worth $15,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UGI. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in UGI by 395.3% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,268 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in UGI by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 36,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in UGI by 211.7% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 17,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 12,068 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in UGI during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in UGI during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UGI stock traded down $1.35 during trading on Monday, hitting $28.69. The company had a trading volume of 1,278,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,785,976. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. UGI Corp has a 52 week low of $21.75 and a 52 week high of $55.17.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.15. UGI had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 5.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that UGI Corp will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.02%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UGI. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of UGI in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UGI in a report on Monday, March 30th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of UGI from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.67.

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.7 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,900 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

