Howland Capital Management LLC Acquires 248,560 Shares of Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK)

Howland Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) by 82.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 549,374 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 248,560 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Healthpeak Properties worth $13,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 204.7% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the period. Robecosam AG raised its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 164.9% during the first quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 66,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after buying an additional 41,400 shares during the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the first quarter valued at about $597,000. IBM Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 61.7% during the first quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 11,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 4,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 20.3% during the first quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 219,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,242,000 after buying an additional 37,132 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis purchased 3,000 shares of Healthpeak Properties stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.13 per share, with a total value of $96,390.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ PEAK traded down $1.50 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $26.85. 4,567,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,506,164. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.02. Healthpeak Properties has a 12 month low of $18.63 and a 12 month high of $37.93.

Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $531.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.80 million.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PEAK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $38.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $38.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Senior Housing and Medical Office, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

