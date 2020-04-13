Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) VP Sells $492,717.50 in Stock

Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) VP Lori J. Marco sold 10,373 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $492,717.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 64,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,052,065. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE HRL opened at $47.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.34. The company has a market cap of $25.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of -0.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.38. Hormel Foods Corp has a 52-week low of $37.00 and a 52-week high of $51.53.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Corp will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be issued a $0.2325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.45%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HRL. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Robecosam AG increased its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 11,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 2,365 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HRL shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Cfra upgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.80.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other. It offers various perishable meat products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products, such as canned luncheon meats, peanut butters, chilies, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hashes, stews, meat spreads, flour and corn tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, and other products.

