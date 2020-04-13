Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) VP Sells $492,717.50 in Stock

Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) VP Lori J. Marco sold 10,373 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $492,717.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 64,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,052,065. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of NYSE HRL opened at $47.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.34. The company has a market cap of $25.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of -0.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.38. Hormel Foods Corp has a 52-week low of $37.00 and a 52-week high of $51.53.
Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Corp will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HRL. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Robecosam AG increased its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 11,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 2,365 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.09% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HRL shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Cfra upgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.80.
Hormel Foods Company Profile
Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other. It offers various perishable meat products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products, such as canned luncheon meats, peanut butters, chilies, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hashes, stews, meat spreads, flour and corn tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, and other products.
