Horizon Technology Finance Corp (NASDAQ:HRZN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Horizon Technology Finance Corp (NASDAQ:HRZN) will report $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Horizon Technology Finance’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.29 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.31. Horizon Technology Finance posted earnings per share of $0.28 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Horizon Technology Finance will report full year earnings of $1.27 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.30. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.26 to $1.37. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Horizon Technology Finance.

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The investment management company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. Horizon Technology Finance had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 45.21%. The firm had revenue of $12.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.15 million.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Horizon Technology Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Horizon Technology Finance from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Aegis upgraded shares of Horizon Technology Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.20 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Horizon Technology Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of Horizon Technology Finance from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.50 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.53.

In related news, Director Joseph J. Savage acquired 6,500 shares of Horizon Technology Finance stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.43 per share, for a total transaction of $54,795.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $295,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert D. Jr. Pomeroy acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.75 per share, for a total transaction of $43,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 102,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,101,853.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 26,921 shares of company stock valued at $217,035 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HRZN. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Horizon Technology Finance by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 16,161 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 172,780 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,234,000 after purchasing an additional 3,767 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance in the fourth quarter valued at $133,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Horizon Technology Finance during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Horizon Technology Finance by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 21,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.66% of the company’s stock.

HRZN traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 398,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,628. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.87. Horizon Technology Finance has a twelve month low of $4.51 and a twelve month high of $13.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 18th. Horizon Technology Finance’s payout ratio is 78.95%.

Horizon Technology Finance

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, and cleantech industries.

