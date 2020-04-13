Honest 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $43,788.00 (HNST)

Honest (CURRENCY:HNST) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 12th. Over the last seven days, Honest has traded 14.4% lower against the dollar. One Honest token can currently be bought for about $0.0063 or 0.00000094 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Tokenomy and Binance DEX. Honest has a total market cap of $325,062.99 and approximately $43,788.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002740 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014911 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $185.37 or 0.02758832 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.82 or 0.00205685 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 92.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00052897 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00050002 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000698 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000185 BTC.

About Honest

Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 51,342,073 tokens. Honest’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Honest’s official website is honestmining.com . Honest’s official message board is honestmining.com/blog

Honest Token Trading

Honest can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tokenomy and Binance DEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Honest directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Honest should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Honest using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

