home24 (ETR:H24) Given a €3.30 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group set a €3.30 ($3.84) price objective on home24 (ETR:H24) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank set a €9.00 ($10.47) price objective on home24 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 27th.

ETR H24 opened at €2.93 ($3.41) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €3.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €4.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.49 million and a P/E ratio of -0.96. home24 has a fifty-two week low of €2.55 ($2.97) and a fifty-two week high of €6.76 ($7.86). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.92, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.18.

home24 Company Profile

home24 SE markets, sells, and ships furniture and home furnishings. The company's large furniture products comprise living and dining furniture products, including chairs, tables, and drawers; upholstery products comprising sofas, armchairs, and ottomans; bedroom furniture products, such as beds, wardrobes, and mattresses; and other products consisting of garden, office, and bathroom products.

