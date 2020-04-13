home24 (ETR:H24) Given a €3.30 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group set a €3.30 ($3.84) price objective on home24 (ETR:H24) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank set a €9.00 ($10.47) price objective on home24 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 27th.

ETR H24 opened at €2.93 ($3.41) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €3.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €4.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.49 million and a P/E ratio of -0.96. home24 has a fifty-two week low of €2.55 ($2.97) and a fifty-two week high of €6.76 ($7.86). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.92, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.18.

home24 SE markets, sells, and ships furniture and home furnishings. The company's large furniture products comprise living and dining furniture products, including chairs, tables, and drawers; upholstery products comprising sofas, armchairs, and ottomans; bedroom furniture products, such as beds, wardrobes, and mattresses; and other products consisting of garden, office, and bathroom products.

