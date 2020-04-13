Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Jacobs & Co. CA

Jacobs & Co. CA cut its position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,624 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,165 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for 1.8% of Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $9,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 2,042.9% during the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 85.9% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 202,813 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 29,578 shares in the last quarter. 70.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

In other news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total transaction of $2,307,780.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,995 shares in the company, valued at $8,903,748.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot stock traded down $2.74 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $198.79. 4,407,266 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,408,437. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $203.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $221.95. The company has a market capitalization of $216.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.39, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.98. Home Depot Inc has a 12-month low of $140.63 and a 12-month high of $247.36.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $25.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.78 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 599.49% and a net margin of 10.20%. Home Depot’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.25 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 9.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.54%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HD shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Home Depot from $255.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Home Depot from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Nomura increased their price objective on Home Depot from $204.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $268.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Home Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $232.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Home Depot has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $240.04.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Further Reading: Cost of Equity

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.