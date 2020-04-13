Hive Price Reaches $0.11 on Major Exchanges (HIVE)

Hive (CURRENCY:HIVE) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 13th. Hive has a total market capitalization of $34.49 million and $228,322.00 worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Hive has traded down 11.9% against the US dollar. One Hive coin can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00001667 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Hive Profile

Hive is a coin. Its launch date was January 26th, 2018. Hive’s total supply is 387,721,600 coins and its circulating supply is 304,351,395 coins. Hive’s official message board is peakd.com/@hiveio . Hive’s official Twitter account is @blockhive_ee and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hive’s official website is hive.io

Hive Coin Trading

Hive can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hive directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hive should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hive using one of the exchanges listed above.

