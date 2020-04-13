Hikma Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:HKMPF) Hits New 52-Week High at $28.60

Shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc (OTCMKTS:HKMPF) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $28.60 and last traded at $28.60, with a volume of 422 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.50.

HKMPF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Hikma Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup raised Hikma Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Hikma Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Get Hikma Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The company has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of 19.07 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.88.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, and markets a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded. The Injectables segment manufactures, markets, and sells generic injectable products for therapeutic categories, including oncology and anti-viral products to hospitals.

Read More: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Hikma Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hikma Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.