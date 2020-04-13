Hikma Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:HKMPF) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:HKMPF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures and markets pharmaceutical products. Its brand portfolio includes branded, injectables and generic. Branded segment offers dosage forms and strengths in the anti-infective, cardiovascular, diabetes, central nervous system, oncology and respiratory. Injectables segment offers dosage for CNS, controlled substances, anti-infective, cardiovascular and oncology in form of liquid, semi-liquid and powdered form. Generics segment offers dosage for therapeutic including analgesic, anti-infective, anti-inflammatory, cardiovascular, CNS, respiratory and hormonal. Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on HKMPF. ValuEngine upgraded Hikma Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup upgraded Hikma Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th.

Shares of HKMPF opened at $27.50 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.88. The stock has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 0.10. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $19.75 and a 52 week high of $28.50.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, and markets a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded. The Injectables segment manufactures, markets, and sells generic injectable products for therapeutic categories, including oncology and anti-viral products to hospitals.

