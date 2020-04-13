HiCoin (XHI) Tops One Day Volume of $6.00

HiCoin (CURRENCY:XHI) traded down 7.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 12th. One HiCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit and C-CEX. Over the last seven days, HiCoin has traded 42.8% lower against the dollar. HiCoin has a market cap of $297,804.29 and approximately $6.00 worth of HiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Pandacoin (PND) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000228 BTC.

FORCE (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Universe (UNI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DraftCoin (DFT) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000036 BTC.

About HiCoin

HiCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 25th, 2015. HiCoin’s total supply is 10,000,244,678 coins and its circulating supply is 4,434,602,828 coins. The official website for HiCoin is xhicoin.com . HiCoin’s official Twitter account is @xhicoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling HiCoin

HiCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HiCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HiCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HiCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

