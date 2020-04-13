Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc (NYSE:HRTG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $127.39 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc (NYSE:HRTG) to post $127.39 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Heritage Insurance’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $135.55 million and the lowest is $119.23 million. Heritage Insurance reported sales of $118.26 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Heritage Insurance will report full year sales of $536.07 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $518.15 million to $553.99 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $569.36 million, with estimates ranging from $548.34 million to $590.38 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Heritage Insurance.

Get Heritage Insurance alerts:

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $138.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.19 million. Heritage Insurance had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 5.60%.

HRTG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Heritage Insurance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Heritage Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Heritage Insurance from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, April 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.20.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Heritage Insurance in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,765,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Heritage Insurance by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 585,566 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,759,000 after acquiring an additional 190,008 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Heritage Insurance by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,006,422 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,335,000 after acquiring an additional 153,465 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Heritage Insurance by 1,172.3% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 164,960 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,186,000 after acquiring an additional 151,994 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Heritage Insurance by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 282,183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,739,000 after acquiring an additional 43,250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.08% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Insurance stock traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.30. 214,939 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 251,594. The firm has a market capitalization of $326.86 million, a PE ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 0.68. Heritage Insurance has a fifty-two week low of $7.50 and a fifty-two week high of $16.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Heritage Insurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.26%.

Heritage Insurance Company Profile

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential property insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners; rental property insurance; and commercial residential insurance in Alabama, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Massachusetts, New York, New Jersey, North Carolina, Rhode Island, and South Carolina, as well as residential wind-only property insurance.

Read More: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Heritage Insurance (HRTG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.