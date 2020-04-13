HeartBout (HB) Market Cap Achieves $47,523.36

HeartBout (CURRENCY:HB) traded down 8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. One HeartBout token can now be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges including Mercatox and Livecoin. HeartBout has a market capitalization of $47,523.36 and approximately $2,324.00 worth of HeartBout was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, HeartBout has traded down 13.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get HeartBout alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002749 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014896 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $185.93 or 0.02762497 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.87 or 0.00206125 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 92.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00051765 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00050159 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000704 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000186 BTC.

HeartBout Token Profile

HeartBout’s genesis date was March 23rd, 2018. HeartBout’s total supply is 63,695,267 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,495,267 tokens. The official website for HeartBout is heartbout.com . HeartBout’s official Twitter account is @HeartBout and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling HeartBout

HeartBout can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HeartBout directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HeartBout should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HeartBout using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HeartBout Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HeartBout and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.