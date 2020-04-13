Head to Head Survey: Crexendo (CXDO) versus Its Rivals

Crexendo (OTCMKTS: CXDO) is one of 75 public companies in the “Telephone communication, except radio” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Crexendo to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Crexendo and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Crexendo $14.44 million $1.14 million 65.71 Crexendo Competitors $17.32 billion $1.24 billion 14.33

Crexendo’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Crexendo. Crexendo is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Crexendo and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Crexendo 0 0 1 0 3.00 Crexendo Competitors 1075 2764 2546 149 2.27

Crexendo currently has a consensus target price of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 30.43%. As a group, “Telephone communication, except radio” companies have a potential upside of 29.42%. Given Crexendo’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Crexendo is more favorable than its rivals.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Crexendo shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.5% of shares of all “Telephone communication, except radio” companies are held by institutional investors. 78.0% of Crexendo shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.3% of shares of all “Telephone communication, except radio” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Crexendo and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crexendo 7.89% 35.57% 17.10% Crexendo Competitors -27.54% 4.83% 0.85%

Volatility and Risk

Crexendo has a beta of 1.8, meaning that its share price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Crexendo’s rivals have a beta of 0.77, meaning that their average share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Crexendo beats its rivals on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About Crexendo

Crexendo, Inc. provides unified communications cloud telecom, broadband Internet, and other cloud business services for businesses in North America and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Cloud Telecommunications and Web Services. The Cloud Telecommunications segment provides telecommunications services that transmit calls using IP or cloud technology, which converts voice signals into digital data packets for transmission over the Internet or cloud; and broadband Internet services. This segment is also involved in the sale and lease of cloud telecommunications equipment. It offers hardware, software, and unified communication solutions for businesses using IP or cloud technology over high-speed Internet connection through various devices and user interfaces, such as desktop phones, and/or mobile and desktop applications. The Web Services segment provides Website hosting and other professional services. The company was formerly known as iMergent, Inc. and changed its name to Crexendo, Inc. in May 2011. Crexendo, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

