Head-To-Head Contrast: Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) and Proofpoint (NYSE:PFPT)

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) and Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

60.6% of Shutterstock shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.9% of Proofpoint shares are owned by institutional investors. 46.8% of Shutterstock shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.9% of Proofpoint shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Shutterstock has a beta of 1.24, indicating that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Proofpoint has a beta of 1.4, indicating that its stock price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Shutterstock and Proofpoint’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shutterstock 3.09% 8.46% 4.33% Proofpoint -14.67% -8.73% -2.72%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Shutterstock and Proofpoint’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shutterstock $650.52 million 1.90 $20.11 million $0.74 47.09 Proofpoint $888.19 million 7.49 -$130.26 million ($0.72) -162.07

Shutterstock has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Proofpoint. Proofpoint is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Shutterstock, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Shutterstock and Proofpoint, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shutterstock 0 1 0 0 2.00 Proofpoint 0 5 18 1 2.83

Shutterstock currently has a consensus price target of $38.00, indicating a potential upside of 9.04%. Proofpoint has a consensus price target of $140.83, indicating a potential upside of 20.69%. Given Proofpoint’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Proofpoint is more favorable than Shutterstock.

Summary

Proofpoint beats Shutterstock on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Shutterstock Company Profile

Shutterstock, Inc. provides digital content, and tools and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers digital imagery services that include licensed photographs, vectors, illustrations, and video clips, which is used in visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and video content; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects that are used to complement digital imagery. The company provides its services under the Shutterstock, Bigstock, Offset, Shutterstock Select, Shutterstock Custom, Shutterstock Editorial, and Shutterstock Music names, as well as Superior search, Application programming interface, Showcase, and Editor and Editor Pro tools to enhance workflow and project management needs, and search capabilities. It serves marketing professionals and organizations, media and broadcast companies, and small and medium-sized businesses through online platform. Shutterstock, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Proofpoint Company Profile

Proofpoint, Inc. operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent ‘drive-by' downloads, malicious Web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics. The company also provides integrated email security, advanced threat, information protection and archiving, and digital risk protection product services. In addition, it offers solutions that enable secure business-to-business and business-to-consumer communications; email encryption services that encrypt sensitive emails and deliver them to PC or mobile device; file-transfer solutions for end-users to share various forms of documents and other content; security optimized cloud architecture solutions; and extensible security-as-a-service platform. The company serves aerospace and defense, education, financial services, government, healthcare, manufacturing, and retail sectors. Proofpoint, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

