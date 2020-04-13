Head-To-Head Contrast: Escalera Resources (OTCMKTS:ESCRQ) and Earthstone Energy (OTCMKTS:ESTE)

Escalera Resources (OTCMKTS:ESCRQ) and Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Escalera Resources and Earthstone Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Escalera Resources N/A N/A N/A Earthstone Energy 0.38% 7.98% 6.16%

24.2% of Earthstone Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.3% of Escalera Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 63.0% of Earthstone Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Escalera Resources and Earthstone Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Escalera Resources N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Earthstone Energy $191.26 million 0.62 $720,000.00 $0.92 1.98

Earthstone Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Escalera Resources.

Risk and Volatility

Escalera Resources has a beta of 25.05, meaning that its stock price is 2,405% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Earthstone Energy has a beta of 2.43, meaning that its stock price is 143% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Escalera Resources and Earthstone Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Escalera Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A Earthstone Energy 0 3 6 0 2.67

Earthstone Energy has a consensus target price of $5.50, suggesting a potential upside of 202.20%. Given Earthstone Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Earthstone Energy is more favorable than Escalera Resources.

Summary

Earthstone Energy beats Escalera Resources on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Escalera Resources Company Profile

Escalera Resources Co., an independent energy company, explores, develops, produces, and sells natural gas and crude oil primarily in the Rocky Mountain basins of the Western United States. It holds interests in the Atlantic Rim coalbed natural gas project located in south central Wyoming; and the Pinedale Anticline property located in the Green River Basin of Wyoming, as well as holds acreage with exploration potential in the Greater Green River Basin of Wyoming and the Huntington Basin of Nevada. The company also operates 91 producing wells in Wyoming and 1 well in Oklahoma; and gathers and transports third-party gas through its intrastate gas pipeline. As of December 31, 2014, it had estimated proved reserves of 85.8 billion cubic feet of natural gas and 247 thousand barrels of oil; owned interests in approximately 1,200 producing wells; and had an acreage position of 112,219 net acres in natural gas prone basins primarily located in the Rocky Mountains. The company was formerly known as Double Eagle Petroleum Co. and changed its name to Escalera Resources Co. in March 2014. Escalera Resources Co. was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

Earthstone Energy Company Profile

Earthstone Energy, Inc., an independent energy company, engages in the development and operation of oil and gas properties in the United States. Its asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of west Texas and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 93 gross Eagle Ford wells; and 13 gross Austin Chalk wells, as well as had 98,847 thousand barrels of oil equivalent (MBOE) of total proved reserves comprised 23,646 MBOE of proved developed reserves and 75,201 MBOE of proved undeveloped reserves. Earthstone Energy, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

