Head-To-Head Contrast: Ameri (NASDAQ:AMRH) and Summit Wireless Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA)

Ameri (NASDAQ:AMRH) and Summit Wireless Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.5% of Ameri shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.4% of Summit Wireless Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 12.2% of Ameri shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.4% of Summit Wireless Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Ameri and Summit Wireless Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ameri $39.92 million 0.07 -$5.60 million N/A N/A Summit Wireless Technologies $1.67 million 3.77 -$12.04 million N/A N/A

Ameri has higher revenue and earnings than Summit Wireless Technologies.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Ameri and Summit Wireless Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ameri 0 0 0 0 N/A Summit Wireless Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00

Summit Wireless Technologies has a consensus price target of $3.00, indicating a potential downside of 36.17%. Given Summit Wireless Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Summit Wireless Technologies is more favorable than Ameri.

Profitability

This table compares Ameri and Summit Wireless Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ameri -14.04% -48.87% -20.08% Summit Wireless Technologies -723.53% -783.49% -287.31%

Volatility & Risk

Ameri has a beta of 1.33, suggesting that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Summit Wireless Technologies has a beta of -0.46, suggesting that its share price is 146% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Ameri beats Summit Wireless Technologies on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ameri Company Profile

Ameri Holdings, Inc. specializes in delivering SAP cloud, digital and enterprise services to clients worldwide. Its services center around SAP and include technology consulting, business intelligence, cloud services, application development/integration and maintenance, implementation services, infrastructure services, and independent validation services, all of which can be delivered as a set of managed services or on an on-demand service basis, or a combination of both. The company was founded by Srinidhi Devanur in February 1994 and is headquartered in Suwanee, GA.

Summit Wireless Technologies Company Profile

Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. develops wireless audio integrated circuits for home entertainment and professional audio markets in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers TX modules for TVs, AV receivers, media hubs, and small dongles that connect through USB or HDMI ports; and speaker systems. The company has a strategic partnership with THX Ltd. to develop wireless sound technology for gaming, Esports, and home entertainment. The company was formerly known as Summit Semiconductor, Inc. and changed its name to Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. in September 2018. Summit Semiconductor, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

