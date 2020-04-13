Head-To-Head Comparison: Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA) versus SMARTONE TELECO/S (NASDAQ:STTFY)

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA) and SMARTONE TELECO/S (OTCMKTS:STTFY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A has a beta of 1.43, indicating that its stock price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SMARTONE TELECO/S has a beta of -0.04, indicating that its stock price is 104% less volatile than the S&P 500.

29.7% of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A and SMARTONE TELECO/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A 6.34% 2.23% 1.13% SMARTONE TELECO/S N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A and SMARTONE TELECO/S’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A $7.79 billion 1.30 $106.00 million $1.53 20.95 SMARTONE TELECO/S $1.28 billion 0.83 $78.62 million N/A N/A

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A has higher revenue and earnings than SMARTONE TELECO/S.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A and SMARTONE TELECO/S, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A 0 2 4 0 2.67 SMARTONE TELECO/S 0 0 0 0 N/A

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A presently has a consensus target price of $48.00, indicating a potential upside of 49.77%. Given Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A is more favorable than SMARTONE TELECO/S.

Summary

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A beats SMARTONE TELECO/S on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A Company Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary, Sirius XM Holdings Inc., transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and streaming services through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment, as well as online. In addition, it offers connected vehicle services; and Travel Link, a suite of data services that include graphical weather, fuel prices, sports schedules and scores, and movie listings. Further, the company engages in the direct sale of satellite radios and accessories. It distributes its satellite radios through automakers, as well as through its retailers and Website; and provides satellite radio services to customers of rental car companies. As of December 31, 2018, it had approximately 34 million subscribers. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty SiriusXM Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

SMARTONE TELECO/S Company Profile

SmarTone Telecommunications Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides mobile telecommunication services in Hong Kong and Macau. The company offers voice, multimedia, and mobile and fixed fiber broadband services for the consumer and corporate markets. It is also involved in the sale of handsets and accessories; issuance of guaranteed notes; and provision of customer support and telemarketing services. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Kwun Tong, Hong Kong. SmarTone Telecommunications Holdings Limited is a subsidiary of Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited.

