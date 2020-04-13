Head-To-Head Analysis: AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) & Welltower (NASDAQ:WELL)

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) and Welltower (NYSE:WELL) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Dividends

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

AGNC Investment pays an annual dividend of $1.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 15.7%. Welltower pays an annual dividend of $3.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.1%. AGNC Investment pays out 88.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Welltower pays out 83.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

AGNC Investment has a beta of 0.8, suggesting that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Welltower has a beta of 0.84, suggesting that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares AGNC Investment and Welltower’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AGNC Investment $693.00 million 9.53 $688.00 million $2.16 5.65 Welltower $5.12 billion 4.54 $1.23 billion $4.16 13.61

Welltower has higher revenue and earnings than AGNC Investment. AGNC Investment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Welltower, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

67.4% of AGNC Investment shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.5% of Welltower shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of AGNC Investment shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Welltower shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares AGNC Investment and Welltower’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AGNC Investment 54.47% 12.37% 1.08% Welltower 24.07% 8.07% 4.05%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for AGNC Investment and Welltower, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AGNC Investment 0 5 3 0 2.38 Welltower 2 7 6 1 2.38

AGNC Investment presently has a consensus price target of $16.89, indicating a potential upside of 38.35%. Welltower has a consensus price target of $69.69, indicating a potential upside of 23.13%. Given AGNC Investment’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe AGNC Investment is more favorable than Welltower.

Summary

Welltower beats AGNC Investment on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs). Its agency securities include agency residential mortgage-backed securities (Agency RMBS) and to-be-announced forward contracts (TBAs). Its Non-Agency Securities include credit risk transfer securities (CRT), non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (Non-Agency RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS).

About Welltower

Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience. Welltower, a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), owns interests in properties concentrated in major, high-growth markets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom, consisting of seniors housing and post-acute communities and outpatient medical properties.

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.