HB Fuller Co (NYSE:FUL) Raises Dividend to $0.16 Per Share

HB Fuller Co (NYSE:FUL) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.162 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. This is a boost from HB Fuller’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

HB Fuller has increased its dividend by an average of 3.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 50 years. HB Fuller has a dividend payout ratio of 25.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect HB Fuller to earn $3.36 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.65 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.3%.

Get HB Fuller alerts:

Shares of NYSE FUL traded down $1.33 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $31.25. 12,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 824,911. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.22. HB Fuller has a one year low of $23.68 and a one year high of $52.40. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.69.

HB Fuller (NYSE:FUL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34. The company had revenue of $647.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.02 million. HB Fuller had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 12.87%. HB Fuller’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that HB Fuller will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Timothy J. Keenan sold 4,068 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total transaction of $198,274.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 22,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,095,285.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Traci L. Jensen sold 9,255 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.67, for a total transaction of $441,185.85. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $748,705.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.18% of the company’s stock.

FUL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HB Fuller from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of HB Fuller from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of HB Fuller in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of HB Fuller from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of HB Fuller from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

About HB Fuller

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Americas Adhesives, EIMEA, Asia Pacific, Construction Adhesives, and Engineering Adhesives.

See Also: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for HB Fuller Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HB Fuller and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.