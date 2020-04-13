Hardwoods Distribution Inc (HDI) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 15th

Hardwoods Distribution Inc (TSE:HDI) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 15th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.085 per share on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th.

Hardwoods Distribution stock traded up C$0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$11.54. 15,070 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,301. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$12.30 and its 200-day moving average price is C$14.18. The company has a market cap of $197.81 million and a PE ratio of 8.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.35, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Hardwoods Distribution has a fifty-two week low of C$7.40 and a fifty-two week high of C$17.23.

Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported C$0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$287.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$288.10 million. On average, analysts expect that Hardwoods Distribution will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HDI. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Hardwoods Distribution from C$22.50 to C$18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. CIBC raised their price target on Hardwoods Distribution from C$17.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Hardwoods Distribution from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Cormark dropped their price target on Hardwoods Distribution from C$17.50 to C$12.50 in a report on Monday, March 23rd.

Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential and commercial construction sectors in Canada and the United States. The company offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, and solid surfaces.

