Happycoin Price Hits $0.0117 on Major Exchanges (HPC)

Happycoin (CURRENCY:HPC) traded 21.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 13th. One Happycoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0117 or 0.00000129 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, CoinExchange and YoBit. Over the last week, Happycoin has traded 42.8% lower against the dollar. Happycoin has a market capitalization of $296,616.00 and approximately $2,782.00 worth of Happycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Happycoin

HPC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 7th, 2017. Happycoin’s total supply is 25,425,757 coins. The official website for Happycoin is happycointech.org . Happycoin’s official Twitter account is @happycoin5 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Happycoin Coin Trading

Happycoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, YoBit and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Happycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Happycoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Happycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

