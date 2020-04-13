Halma plc (LON:HLMA) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Halma plc (LON:HLMA) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,935 ($25.45).

HLMA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Halma in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Halma from GBX 2,040 ($26.84) to GBX 2,070 ($27.23) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Halma to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from GBX 1,900 ($24.99) to GBX 2,300 ($30.26) in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating on shares of Halma in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Halma in a report on Monday, March 16th.

Shares of HLMA stock traded up GBX 51.50 ($0.68) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 1,970 ($25.91). The company had a trading volume of 1,239,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 921,195. The stock has a market cap of $7.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.87, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,949.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,019.80. Halma has a 52-week low of GBX 19.03 ($0.25) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,261 ($29.74).

Halma plc provides process and infrastructure safety, medical, and environmental and analysis products worldwide. Its Process Safety segment offers safety systems for warehousing and hazardous industrial processes; gas detection instruments; pressure management products; interlocking systems for safeguarding dangerous machines; pipeline corrosion monitoring products and systems; and process safety systems.

