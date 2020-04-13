H. Lundbeck A/S- (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of H. Lundbeck A/S- (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $36.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “H. Lundbeck A/S is an international pharmaceutical company engaged in the research and development, production, marketing and sale of pharmaceuticals across the world. Its products are targeted at disorders like depression and anxiety, schizophrenia, insomnia, Huntington’s, epilepsies, Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s diseases. The Company is involved in the development of new and improved drugs for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders. H. Lundbeck A/S is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark. “

Get H. Lundbeck A/S- alerts:

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded H. Lundbeck A/S- from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th.

Shares of H. Lundbeck A/S- stock opened at $32.55 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. H. Lundbeck A/S- has a twelve month low of $25.68 and a twelve month high of $44.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.05. The firm has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 0.46.

About H. Lundbeck A/S-

H. Lundbeck A/S engages in the research, development, production, and sale of pharmaceuticals for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's principal products include Abilify Maintena for schizophrenia; Brintellix/Trintellix to treat depression; Northera for treating symptomatic neurogenic orthostatic hypotension; Onfi for Lennox-Gastaut syndrome; and Rexulti to treat depression/schizophrenia.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on H. Lundbeck A/S- (HLUYY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for H. Lundbeck A/S- Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H. Lundbeck A/S- and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.