Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC Takes $4.85 Million Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 166,373 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,850,000. AT&T comprises approximately 2.3% of Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Garland Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.0% during the first quarter. Garland Capital Management Inc. now owns 119,241 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,476,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. First United Bank Trust lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 20,679 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 790,272 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,036,000 after purchasing an additional 46,115 shares during the period. VERITY Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors now owns 12,290 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Finally, Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 105.6% in the 1st quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 83,517 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,435,000 after purchasing an additional 42,904 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.81 per share, with a total value of $3,781,000.00. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on T shares. Nomura decreased their target price on AT&T from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine raised AT&T from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on AT&T in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.02.

Shares of AT&T stock traded down $0.54 during trading on Monday, hitting $30.19. The stock had a trading volume of 34,135,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,796,876. The firm has a market cap of $215.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.76. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.08 and a 12 month high of $39.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.08 and its 200 day moving average is $36.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $46.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.06 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 7.67%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.89%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.26%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

