Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC Sells 3,205 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC reduced its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 224,946 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,205 shares during the quarter. General Motors accounts for about 2.2% of Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $4,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,150,278 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $78,700,000 after buying an additional 33,781 shares in the last quarter. Boothe Investment Group Inc. boosted its position in General Motors by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Boothe Investment Group Inc. now owns 15,507 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its position in General Motors by 51.4% during the first quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 32,418 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 10,999 shares during the last quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC acquired a new position in General Motors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,772,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in General Motors by 74.7% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 12,008 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 5,134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

Get General Motors alerts:

General Motors stock traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $23.01. 14,795,157 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,863,457. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.20. General Motors has a 12 month low of $14.32 and a 12 month high of $41.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $34.38 billion, a PE ratio of 5.02, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.50.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. General Motors had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 4.91%. The company had revenue of $30.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.61%. General Motors’s payout ratio is 31.54%.

In other General Motors news, EVP Matthew Tsien purchased 22,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.97 per share, for a total transaction of $514,528.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 62,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,429,514.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

GM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. TheStreet cut General Motors from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Bank of America cut their price objective on General Motors from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on General Motors from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on General Motors in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.36.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

Featured Story: What is intrinsic value?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.