Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC Sells 2,718 Shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC decreased its holdings in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 123,738 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 2,718 shares during the quarter. CVS Health comprises approximately 3.5% of Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $7,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sofos Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

CVS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised CVS Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on CVS Health from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup increased their price objective on CVS Health from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Cfra increased their price objective on CVS Health from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on CVS Health from $73.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CVS Health has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.11.

In other CVS Health news, CEO Larry J. Merlo sold 266,476 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.79, for a total transaction of $19,929,740.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 703,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,614,540.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP James David Clark sold 3,030 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $181,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,790 shares in the company, valued at $767,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CVS traded down $1.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $58.96. The company had a trading volume of 9,983,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,745,523. CVS Health Corp has a twelve month low of $51.72 and a twelve month high of $77.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.31 and its 200-day moving average is $67.99.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The business had revenue of $66.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CVS Health Corp will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 28.25%.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

