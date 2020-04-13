Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC Sells 1,678 Shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE:JEF)

Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC cut its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE:JEF) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,678 shares during the quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $1,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,714,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,781,000 after buying an additional 288,217 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,276,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,010,000 after buying an additional 29,235 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $52,716,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,971,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,129,000 after purchasing an additional 314,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,336,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,559,000 after purchasing an additional 19,704 shares in the last quarter. 75.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jefferies Financial Group stock traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $13.55. The stock had a trading volume of 2,292,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,370,270. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.62 and its 200 day moving average is $19.60. Jefferies Financial Group Inc has a one year low of $11.20 and a one year high of $24.03.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 24.03% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 71.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Jefferies Financial Group Inc will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.45%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc, a financial services company, engages in investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. the company also offers equities research, sales, and trading services; equity finance services comprising financing, securities lending, and other prime brokerage services; and wealth management services to high net worth individuals, their families and businesses, private equity and venture funds, and small institutions.

