Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC reduced its position in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 153,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,527 shares during the period. FirstEnergy accounts for about 2.9% of Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $6,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in FirstEnergy by 184.3% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in FirstEnergy in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in FirstEnergy in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in FirstEnergy in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in FirstEnergy by 54.1% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:FE traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $43.93. 3,000,947 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,640,372. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.01. The company has a market cap of $24.24 billion, a PE ratio of 25.84 and a beta of 0.50. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 12-month low of $32.00 and a 12-month high of $52.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 19.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.47%.

Several brokerages have commented on FE. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $54.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FirstEnergy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Argus upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Bank of America upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.90.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

