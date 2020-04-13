Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC Purchases New Position in Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI)

Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 67,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $8,390,000. Sun Communities comprises 3.9% of Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Sun Communities as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its stake in Sun Communities by 62.4% in the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 87,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,880,000 after buying an additional 33,500 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Sun Communities by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 10,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Sun Communities by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 3,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Sun Communities by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 63,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,894,000 after purchasing an additional 3,386 shares during the period. Finally, Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sun Communities by 62.8% in the 1st quarter. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. now owns 167,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,747,000 after purchasing an additional 64,613 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Sun Communities news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.23, for a total value of $292,791.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,444,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephanie W. Bergeron sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.84, for a total transaction of $436,384.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,944,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SUI traded down $5.88 on Monday, hitting $127.35. The company had a trading volume of 597,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 649,796. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.75, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $139.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.99. Sun Communities Inc has a 52 week low of $95.34 and a 52 week high of $173.98.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.79 dividend. This is a boost from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 64.23%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Sun Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sun Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $170.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sun Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.20.

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2019, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 379 communities comprising over 132,000 developed sites in 31 states and Ontario, Canada.

