Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC Makes New Investment in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 405,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $5,342,000. Old National Bancorp accounts for 2.5% of Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ONB. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 23.5% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 72,593 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 13,799 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 1,305.5% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 180,194 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,100,000 after purchasing an additional 167,373 shares in the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 108,226 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after acquiring an additional 11,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $373,000. 70.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Old National Bancorp alerts:

Shares of Old National Bancorp stock traded up $0.97 on Monday, hitting $14.59. 1,611,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,314,077. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 1.05. Old National Bancorp has a 1 year low of $11.92 and a 1 year high of $18.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.06). Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 25.62%. The business had revenue of $196.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Old National Bancorp will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a boost from Old National Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Old National Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.62%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ONB. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Old National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Old National Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Old National Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Old National Bancorp Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, NOW, savings and money market, and time deposits; and loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

Featured Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB).

Receive News & Ratings for Old National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.