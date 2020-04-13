Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC Increases Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB)

Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 82,105 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,666 shares during the quarter. LyondellBasell Industries makes up 1.9% of Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $4,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $285,621,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 678.6% during the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 2,204,248 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $208,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921,162 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 119.6% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,814,543 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $170,730,000 after purchasing an additional 988,155 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,072,232 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,085,384,000 after purchasing an additional 738,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,362,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on LYB shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $82.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. LyondellBasell Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.25.

Shares of NYSE:LYB traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $58.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,703,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,328,756. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.66 billion, a PE ratio of 6.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.56. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a twelve month low of $33.71 and a twelve month high of $98.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.44 and a 200 day moving average of $81.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $8.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.46 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 36.95% and a net margin of 9.78%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries NV will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Bhavesh V. Patel purchased 4,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $51.65 per share, for a total transaction of $240,379.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

