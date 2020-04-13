Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC Has $7.30 Million Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC reduced its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,366 shares during the quarter. Lam Research makes up about 3.4% of Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $7,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. USA Financial Portformulas Corp increased its position in Lam Research by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 12,993 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 43.7% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the first quarter worth $226,000. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 19.3% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 2.4% during the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,992 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.00, for a total value of $3,080,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mansy Youssef A. El sold 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.10, for a total transaction of $438,885.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,360 shares of company stock valued at $3,847,246. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LRCX stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $258.78. The company had a trading volume of 1,409,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,225,796. The firm has a market cap of $37.59 billion, a PE ratio of 19.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 3.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $260.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $273.92. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $171.04 and a 12 month high of $344.32.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 21.67% and a return on equity of 45.72%. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is presently 31.62%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson cut shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $350.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $313.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $360.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lam Research presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $302.83.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

