Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC Has $3.37 Million Position in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC)

Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 28.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 142,758 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 31,296 shares during the quarter. Marathon Petroleum accounts for about 1.6% of Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $3,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 52.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 609 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 122.6% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 592 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $67.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Raymond James cut Marathon Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Cfra cut Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.25.

Shares of MPC traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $25.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,520,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,068,479. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a one year low of $15.26 and a one year high of $69.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 2.07.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $31.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.07 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 2.11%. Marathon Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.41 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

