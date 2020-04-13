Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC Has $1.21 Million Stock Position in Spotify (NYSE:SPOT)

Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) by 33.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in Spotify were worth $1,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Spotify during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,524,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spotify by 753.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Spotify during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Spotify during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Spotify during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. 53.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SPOT traded down $2.03 on Monday, hitting $129.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,067,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,543,649. The business’s fifty day moving average is $132.26 and its 200 day moving average is $137.88. The company has a market cap of $23.64 billion, a PE ratio of -58.48 and a beta of 1.40. Spotify has a 52 week low of $109.18 and a 52 week high of $161.38.

Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($1.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.66). The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Spotify had a negative net margin of 2.69% and a negative return on equity of 8.68%. The business’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Spotify will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SPOT shares. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Spotify from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine downgraded Spotify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Spotify in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Spotify in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Spotify in a report on Monday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Spotify presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.90.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides music streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers commercial-free music services to subscribers comprising unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access to its catalog.

