Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,809 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after buying an additional 886 shares during the period. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTSH. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the third quarter valued at $2,361,000. Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.6% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 11,297 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.8% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 43,035 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $2,594,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the third quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, JT Stratford LLC boosted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 18.5% in the third quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 16,777 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock traded down $1.58 during trading on Monday, hitting $52.70. 3,698,308 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,532,876. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a fifty-two week low of $40.01 and a fifty-two week high of $74.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.26.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The information technology service provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 10.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 5th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology service provider to repurchase up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Francisco Dsouza sold 62,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total transaction of $3,843,160.37. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 225,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,944,954.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Karen Mcloughlin sold 18,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total transaction of $1,140,919.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,218,972.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,205 shares of company stock valued at $5,072,235 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CTSH shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Wolfe Research cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.79.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

Recommended Story: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.