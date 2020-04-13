Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC Cuts Holdings in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW)

Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC lowered its stake in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Sherwin-Williams accounts for approximately 4.8% of Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $10,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SHW. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter valued at $456,140,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 380.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 296,072 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $172,771,000 after purchasing an additional 234,396 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 155.2% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 343,047 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $200,182,000 after purchasing an additional 208,608 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 294.7% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 267,905 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $156,332,000 after purchasing an additional 200,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,432,339 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,002,907,000 after purchasing an additional 186,633 shares during the last quarter. 77.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SHW traded down $2.95 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $489.20. 852,465 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 768,262. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market cap of $45.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.21. Sherwin-Williams Co has a 1 year low of $325.43 and a 1 year high of $599.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $492.19 and a 200 day moving average of $552.78.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.40 by ($0.13). Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 51.35%. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 22.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Jane M. Cronin sold 908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.14, for a total transaction of $446,863.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,434,588.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $631.00 to $611.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Northcoast Research upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $620.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. UBS Group cut their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $566.00 to $480.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Bank of America downgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $610.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $620.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Sherwin-Williams currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $576.17.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

